Fed watching emerging markets, should not overreact -Williams
#Market News
January 31, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 4 years ago

Fed watching emerging markets, should not overreact -Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve is “carefully” monitoring turmoil in emerging markets and discussed it at a policy-setting meeting this week, but it should not focus too much on “short-term developments,” a top Fed official said on Friday.

“We shouldn’t focus too much on the short-term developments in markets. That said, we’re watching them carefully,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Fox Business television.

“In my view, the hot money flows, which I do recognize as an important development, are the result of a number of factors,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s just because of Fed policy.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
