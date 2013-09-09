FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams: open-minded on September Fed meeting
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2013 / 4:29 PM / 4 years ago

Fed's Williams: open-minded on September Fed meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said Monday he would go into next week’s Fed policy-setting meeting with an open mind on whether to begin cutting the pace of the Fed’s $85 billion monthly bond purchases.

“I am still 100 percent on board with Chairman (Ben) Bernanke’s timeline” for beginning so-called tapering later this year and ending the bond buys next year, Williams told reporters after a speech about asset bubbles at the annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics.

A government report Friday showing the U.S. economy did not add as many jobs as expected in August had some investors doubting whether the Fed will begin to cut back its bond-buying stimulus next week.

Recent data is broadly consistent with a view that the economy is gradually improving, Williams said, and the Fed should not be unduly swayed by any single month of data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.