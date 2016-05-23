FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Williams sees more aggressive Fed rate hikes next year
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Williams sees more aggressive Fed rate hikes next year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely tighten policy a bit quicker in 2017 than this year, by perhaps one or two more interest rate hikes, a top Fed official said on Monday, noting the decision whether to hike in mid-June will hinge on economic data before then.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams said Fed forecasts from March still largely stood up: "Over the rest of the year two or maybe three rate increases, maybe one or two more (than that) next year so maybe three or four next year - I think that's still about right," he said at the Council of Foreign Relations.

"It will depend on the data," he added. "We still get another month's data before the June (14-15 policy) meeting and we want to analyze that and come to our conclusion." (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.