July 29, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

Upbeat FOMC a confirmation economic data improved -Fed's Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve's assertion this week that near-term risks to the U.S. economy have diminished is a confirmation from the Fed that economic data have improved since June, including a "positive surprise" in last month's jobs report, a top U.S. central banker said on Friday.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams, the first Fed official to speak publicly since the policy-making Federal Open Market Committee issued its statement on Wednesday, added that the U.S. economy is in a "good position" and that he expects rates to rise over coming years.

Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
