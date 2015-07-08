REFILE-Fed's Williams 'wary' of rate hikes without firmer inflation data

(Corrects typo in first paragraph)

LOS ANGELES, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will likely raise interest rates this year, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, but should only do so when there are firmer signs that inflation is headed back up toward the central bank’s 2 percent target.

“I still believe this will be the year for liftoff, and I still believe that waiting too long to raise rates poses its own risks,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams said in remarks that largely repeated those he made just two days after the Fed wrapped up its June meeting with a decision to keep rates near zero.

But while a decline in labor market slack, an unemployment rate headed below 5 percent next year, and expected GDP growth of 2.75 percent for the next couple of quarters bodes well for the U.S. economy, he said, low inflation remains a chief worry.

He called recent inflation readings “fine,” though it was unclear if that marked an upgrade from his assessment three weeks ago that they were “okay.”

“I see all the factors in place to meet our inflation goal by the end of next year,” he said.

Still, he said, “I am wary of acting before gathering more evidence that inflation’s trajectory is on the desired path.”

Williams downplayed the risk to the U.S. economy from Greece, where a debt crisis is sending daily life into chaos. Euro zone leaders earlier set an end-of-the-week deadline for Greece to come up with a proposal to secure the loans needed to keep its economy functioning.

“While a worst-case scenario of a Greek exit from the euro leading to sizable financial and economic impacts on the global economy cannot be ruled out, it remains an unlikely tail risk,” Williams said.

"While a worst-case scenario of a Greek exit from the euro leading to sizable financial and economic impacts on the global economy cannot be ruled out, it remains an unlikely tail risk," Williams said.

He also said a recent visit to China and meetings with policymakers there had reassured him that the country is willing and able to take the policy measures to manage its growth. He did not refer in his prepared remarks to China's stock market rout.