Fed's Williams sees 'definitely' good outlook, rates heading up

SACRAMENTO, May 13 (Reuters) - With the U.S. economic outlook “definitely looking good,” the U.S. central bank will follow through on its long-telegraphed plan to raise interest rates gradually, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Friday.

“What’s important about this, and what’s music to the ears, is that this is essentially the move back to normal,” Williams said in remarks prepared for delivery to the Sacramento Economic Forum. “We don’t want to be the guests who stayed too long, but we don’t want to jump off a cliff either.”

Williams, a centrist whose views are generally in line with those of Fed Chair Janet Yellen, did not say when he expects the Fed to next raise rates, and made it clear policy will stay accommodative for some time, with any reduction in the Fed’s $4-trillion balance sheet still “a ways” in the future.

The Fed raised rates in December for the first time in nearly a decade, but has kept them on hold since then because of worries over a global growth slowdown and tighter financial conditions at home.

Williams’ reading of the economic data on Friday, however, suggests he believes the time for a U.S. rate hike will come soon. Most gauges of the labor market suggest the United States is at or nearly at full employment, he said.

Official readings of first-quarter economic growth probably understate the true picture, he said, adding that he expects the economy to grow about 2 percent this year, allowing businesses to add millions of jobs and pushing unemployment down below its current 5 percent rate.

Inflation, meanwhile, is headed toward the Fed’s 2-percent goal over the next two years, he predicted.

“There are always uncertainties and numerous challenges before us, but overall, things are definitely looking good,” Williams said.

The Fed next meets to decide on monetary policy in June.