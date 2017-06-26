SYDNEY, June 26 A recent slowdown in U.S.
inflation was mainly due to one-off factors and should not
prevent further increases in interest rates, a top U.S. central
banker said on Monday.
Speaking to reporters before a speech in Sydney, San
Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said
three rate rises this year and three to four next year would be
fine as long as the economy progressed as hoped, though much
would depend on how the data unfolded.
Williams said his own estimate of neutral policy -- a rate
that was neither a stimulus nor a drag on growth -- was a little
below 3 percent.
