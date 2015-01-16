FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Williams: mid-year right timing for rate hike decision
January 16, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Williams: mid-year right timing for rate hike decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is still on track for potentially raising U.S. interest rates in the middle of this year, a top Fed official said on Friday.

Stronger U.S. economic momentum, an unemployment rate approaching normal levels and a forecast for inflation to return to the Fed’s 2-percent goal despite downward pressure from sliding oil prices and weakness from abroad mean mid-year is still likely to be an appropriate time to weigh raising rates, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said at a meeting of the Bay Area Economic Institute.

Data could swing the timing of the decision one way or another, he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)

