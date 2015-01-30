FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Williams sticks to mid-year call for possible rate hike
January 30, 2015 / 7:35 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Williams sticks to mid-year call for possible rate hike

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is still on track to potentially raise U.S. interest rates in six months or so, a top Fed official said on Friday, repeating a view he has held for several months.

“Around mid-year is a good guess” for when the Fed may begin to raise rates that it has held at zero since December 2008, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said in an interview with CNBC, adding that he is not predicting a rate rise in June or at any other particular meeting.

“I see the U.S. economy entering into this year with a lot of momentum for very good growth,” he said, repeating his view that the U.S. economy will grow at a 3 percent pace this year, and that the unemployment rate will fall to 5 percent by the end of this year.

“I see us getting to full employment bascially by the end of this year or before then,” he said, repeating his view that inflation will start to pick up back to the Fed’s 2-percent target in the second half of the year, and will reach that target by the end of next year. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
