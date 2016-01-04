Fed's Williams sees three to five rate hikes this year--CNBC

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said Monday in an interview on CNBC that he expects the U.S. central bank to raise short-term interest rates three to five times this year.

The U.S. economy is in “very good shape,” and continued job gains, economic growth of about 2 percent to 2.25 percent, and inflation trending back toward the Fed’s 2-percent goal support that view, he said.

The Fed last month raised interest rates for the first time since the financial crisis. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)