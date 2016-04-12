FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams sees 2 or 3 U.S. interest-rate hikes this year
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Fed's Williams sees 2 or 3 U.S. interest-rate hikes this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 (Reuters) - With data on the U.S. economy coming in generally as expected, the Federal Reserve is on track to raise interest rates two or three times this year, a top Fed official said on Tuesday, adding that he does not expect much market turmoil when it does.

“I definitely see two to three rate hikes ... as reasonable” San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after a speech here. Economic data has come in generally as he had expected, with inflation on a trajectory toward the Fed’s goal of 2 percent by the end of next year, he said, and unemployment likely to fall to 4.75 percent this year, slower than he had earlier thought because, in a sign of labor market strength, more Americans are returning to the workforce. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.