Fed's Williams says market, Fed views on rates not so different-CNBC

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 5 (Reuters) - San Francisco Fed President John Williams on Thursday downplayed the gap between market bets that the Fed will raise rates just once this year and Fed policymakers’ view that two or three rate hikes will be appropriate.

“I don’t think there is that huge a difference,” Williams said an interview on CNBC, adding that the Fed’s view is more of a view of where rates are most likely to go and the market bets reflect an average that is dragged down by those taking out insurance against “negative scenarios.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)