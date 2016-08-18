FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fed's Williams says need to take away punch bowl of low rates
August 18, 2016 / 9:05 PM / a year ago

Fed's Williams says need to take away punch bowl of low rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANCHORAGE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Thursday joked that while the U.S. economy may not feel like a raucous party, the U.S. central bank's job is still to take away the 'punch bowl' of low rates.

"Right now inflation is low, right now the economy is just growing at around 2 percent," Williams said in answer to an audience question after a speech here. "It doesn't feel like there's an immediate need for raising interest rates or anything. I'm just saying that the lesson again of history is that if you leave that punch bowl out too long, usually the police come and break up the party."

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

