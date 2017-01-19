Fed's Williams says does not see elevated level of uncertainty

Jan 19 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams on Thursday, the eve of the inauguration of a new U.S. president who has promised big changes, said he sees no more economic uncertainty now than he has throughout most of his career.

In words that echoed nearly exactly the phrasing of Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday, Williams told the Solano Economic Development Corporation in Fairfield, California, that it "makes sense" for the Fed to raise interest rates now, given the progress made in the recovery since the recession.

While the Fed currently expects to be able to raise rates gradually, he said, it is "always ready to reassess" that view as new information comes in.