FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams says wage gains not an inflation worry
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 22, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Williams says wage gains not an inflation worry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 22 (Reuters) - The head of the San Francisco Federal Reserve said on Friday that signs of quicker U.S. wage increases are not making him worry more about inflation.

“I‘m not concerned about inflation at all,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams told the Fox Business Network.

He said he was seeing reports of an “uptick” in wage gains. “I think this is all a positive thing,” he said.

Williams, who was in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for a central bank symposium, said he still sees “significant” slack in the U.S. labor market, and that he continues to think the Fed will raise interest rates very gradually, beginning in the middle of next year. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Anna Yukhananov in Washington; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.