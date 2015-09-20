Fed's Williams says decision not to raise rates was a 'close call'

WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s decision to hold interest rates steady last week rather than raise them was a close call, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Sunday.

Williams said the U.S. job market was nearly at full strength but increased concern over the global economy and financial system led policymakers on Thursday to hold off on interest rate hikes.

“In my mind it was a close call,” he told Fox Sunday Morning Futures. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Mark Potter)