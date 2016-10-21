FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 21, 2016 / 8:35 PM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Fed's Williams says 'this year would be good' for rate increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds that Williams sees a few more rate hikes next year)

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is "well-positioned" for a rate increase, a central bank policymaker said on Friday, adding that he personally wanted the Federal Reserve to have raised rates last month.

"This year would be good" for a U.S. interest-rate increase, San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told reporters after a speech at the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco member conference. Next year, he said, it would "make sense" to have a few more rate hikes, if the economy continues to grow as expected.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
