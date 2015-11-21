FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Fed's Williams says central banks need to consider new tools
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 21, 2015 / 6:51 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams says central banks need to consider new tools

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve and other global central banks need to consider new stimulus tools to deal with what may be permanently lower interest rates worldwide, a top Fed official said on Saturday.

With the so-called natural interest rate in the United States now near zero, and equilibrium rates in other countries around the world also lower than in the past, central banks have less room to stimulate their economies in the face of shocks, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said at a conference at University of California Berkeley’s Clausen Center.

Central banks should consider possibly keeping larger balance sheets, or using negative interest rates, to provide stimulus when needed, Williams said.

The natural interest rate is the rate at which an economy can maintain full employment and stable inflation; central banks traditionally lower rates to stimulate their economies, but have less room to do so when the natural rate is low. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.