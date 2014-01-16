QE works but it's a 'blunt', mysterious tool -Fed's Williams

WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Buying bonds to stimulate the economy is a “blunt tool” that works but that remains little understood, a top U.S. Federal Reserve policymaker said on Thursday.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams said there is a lot of uncertainty whether the so-called quantitative easing policies (QE), which have been used since the Great Recession, work through signaling to investors or due to imperfections in the marketplace. The size of the effects are also unclear, he said.

Speaking at a Brookings Institution event, Williams said the Fed needs to better understand whether its 2-percent inflation target offers an appropriate buffer for the economy in recessions, adding he had not decided either way.