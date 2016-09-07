FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Fed's Williams says rate hike path to be shallowest in U.S. history
September 7, 2016 / 3:30 AM / a year ago

Fed's Williams says rate hike path to be shallowest in U.S. history

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RENO, Nev., Sept 6 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve will likely raise U.S. interest rates more slowly than at any time in American history, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after a speech to The Hayek Group here.

Williams said he sees slower rate hikes now than he did just a year ago, and that raising rates to what he sees as the new normal of 3 percent will likely take more than two years. A rate hike, he said, is on the table for this month, though the decision will depend on the economic data and the discussion with colleagues at the Sept. 20-21 meeting.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore
