Fed's Williams: View on right number of rate hikes little changed
#Market News
March 2, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams: View on right number of rate hikes little changed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 2 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Wednesday there has been no substantial change in his outlook on the U.S. economy or his opinion on the number of times the Fed should raise interest rates.

“I am not going to opine whether we should have one fewer (rate hike) or the same as before,” Williams said when asked about his view on the appropriate number of rate hikes this year.

“It is really just the tactics, how many rate increases this year versus next year. It’s not a fundamentally different view of the economy,” he told reporters after a speech in San Ramon, California.

Reporting by Ann Saphir

