October 1, 2015 / 8:21 PM / 2 years ago

Fed's Williams: don't let the economy 'party' go on too long

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Letting the U.S. economy run at “high-pressure” for a while by keeping interest rates relatively low will help push inflation back up to the Federal Reserve’s 2-percent goal faster, a top Fed official said on Thursday.

But the Fed probably needs to raise rates this year to begin to slow the economy before it develops risky financial imbalances, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after a speech here.

“It’s okay to have the party. It’s okay to get the party going -- but we just don’t want it to go too far,” he said. If it were not for the global slowdown, the U.S. economy would be growing much faster, he added.

Williams said he expects U.S. unemployment could dip as low as 4.5 percent next year before heading back up to 5 percent in 2017. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
