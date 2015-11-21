FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed's Williams sees strong case for December interest-rate hike
#Market News
November 21, 2015 / 9:26 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Fed's Williams sees strong case for December interest-rate hike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERKELEY, Calif., Nov 21 (Reuters) - There is a “strong case” for raising interest rates when Federal Reserve policymakers meet in mid-December, as long as the economic data does not disappoint, a top Fed official said on Saturday.

“The data I think have been overall encouraging, especially on the labor market,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters after a conference at University of California Berkeley’s Clausen Center.

“Assuming that we continue to get good data on the economy, continue to get signs that we are moving closer to achieving our goals and gaining confidence getting back to 2-percent inflation... If that continues to happen there’s a strong case to be made in December to raise rates.”

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Matthew Lewis

