Fed's rate decision will depend on U.S. global economy -Williams
January 16, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's rate decision will depend on U.S. global economy -Williams

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s decision on when to raise interest rates will be driven by economic data, a top Fed official said on Friday, shortly after expressing his own view that mid-year would be an appropriate time to consider a rate rise.

“Right now it’s January. What we will do in June, September or whatever, later in the year, will really depend on what’s happening in the economy, what’s happening globally, in terms of our goals,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams said at a Bay Area Council Economic Institute event. “I do not prejudge what that decision will be until we actually have those debates and discussions.” (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by James Dalgleish)

