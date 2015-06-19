Fed's Williams: two rate hikes this year if data meets forecasts

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should probably raise U.S. interest rates twice this year, to between 0.5 percent and 0.75 percent, as long as economic data comes in as expected, a top Fed official said on Friday.

“You would be wanting to raise rates two times this year,” based on current expectations for inflation and the labor market, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told reporters, although the pace could change, depending on the data.

Rate increases of a quarter percentage point each would be reasonable, he said, with little point in making rate increases any smaller. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)