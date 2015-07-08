Fed's Williams still wants two interest rate hikes by year end

LOS ANGELES, July 8 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should raise interest rates twice by year’s end, a top policymaker said on Wednesday, adding that new economic data since the Fed’s June meeting has not changed that view.

San Francisco Fed President John Williams, a voter this year on U.S. monetary policy, also said he believes that the drop in China’s stock market is not a “main” issue for the U.S. economic outlook, and that his biggest concern over the Greek debt crisis is how financial markets react.

Closer to home, he said he does not expect markets to respond in a “strange or unpredictable” way when the Fed does begin to raise rates, and guessing about the market’s likely reaction is not what is driving the Fed’s policy decisions.

