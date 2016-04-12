Fed's Williams says U.S. economy is doing well

SAN FRANCISCO, April 12 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams reiterated his view Tuesday that the U.S. economy is doing “quite well,” despite weak growth abroad that is keeping it from growing as fast as it would otherwise.

The Fed’s plan to raise rates further is one of the world’s “worst-kept” secrets, and the U.S. central bank is telegraphing its intentions in part so that the rest of the world can prepare for potential capital flows that could result, he said. (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)