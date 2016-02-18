Fed's Williams says chances of negative rates are 'very remote'

LOS ANGELES, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve faces almost no risk of needing to use a radical new policy tool like negative interest rates, San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Thursday.

“The idea that we would need to go to negative interest rates or something like that seems very remote to me,” he told reporters in Los Angeles. “I don’t see it at all likely given where things are.” (Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Writing by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)