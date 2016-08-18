Fed's Williams says September rate hike should be in play

ANCHORAGE, Aug 18 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams said on Thursday that while he is not in a hurry to raise interest rates, the view that the Fed would not change policy for a year or more is inconsistent with the economic outlook.

"I think every one of our meetings should be in play in principle..I definitely think September should be," Williams told reporters after a speech here, referring to the Fed's next policy meeting. "I think that makes sense given where the economy is. .. I personally have felt that for some time." (Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)