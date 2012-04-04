Fed's Williams-better to tax big banks than ban them

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4 (Reuters) - Giant banks still pose a threat to the economy should they collapse, a top Fed official said on We dnesday, but the solution is to impose higher capital requirements on them rather than break them up.

“As an economist I like that, you put a tax on something you don’t like, you don’t try to ban it,” San Francisco Fed President John Williams said in answer to a question at a breakfast meeting of the San Francisco Planning and Urban Research Association.

Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, who is not an economist but whose background is in business, has proposed breaking up the five biggest U.S. banks to prevent their failure from threatening the financial system.