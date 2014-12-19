FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 19, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Fed's Williams sees signs of wage growth-Bloomberg Radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 19 (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams told Bloomberg Radio Friday that he is already seeing some signs of wage growth, a key metric for a central bank keen for some signs of an inflation pickup as it gets ready to raise interest rates next year.

Still, Williams said he fully expects core inflation - which does not include volatile oil or food prices - to be below 2 percent when the Fed begins raising rates. The Fed uses core inflation as a guidepost for where headline inflation will be a year or so in the future; its 2-percent target is for overall inflation.

Williams will rotate into a voting spot on the Fed’s policy-setting committee next year.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

