a year ago
Fed's Williams says not worried that yield curve points to recession
September 7, 2016 / 2:50 AM / a year ago

Fed's Williams says not worried that yield curve points to recession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RENO, Nev., Sept 6 (Reuters) - San Francisco Fed President John Williams said Tuesday he does not worry about a flat or inverted U.S. Treasury yield curve signaling that a recession is looming.

"A lot of what we are seeing is about what is happening globally, not specifically about the U.S," Williams said after a speech in Reno, Nev., referring to the fact that long-term yields are much higher than short-term yields. A yield curve is said to be inverted when long-term rates dip below short-term yields. He said he expects the Fed to raise rates gradually over the next several years.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
