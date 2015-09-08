FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Fed should wait with raising rates -World Bank economist
#Market News
September 8, 2015

U.S. Fed should wait with raising rates -World Bank economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve should hold off on raising interest rates until the global economy is more stable, the World Bank’s chief economist said in an interview with the Financial Times published on Tuesday.

“I don’t think the Fed lift-off itself is going to create a major crisis but it will cause some immediate turbulence,” Kaushik Basu was quoted as saying.

“The world economy is looking so troubled that if the U.S. goes in for a very quick move in the middle of this I feel it is going to affect countries quite badly,” he said. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Krista Hughes; Editing by Peter Cooney)

