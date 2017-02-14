BRIEF-Quantel reorganizes its leadership team
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON Feb 14 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday defended the central bank's annual tests that assess how ready banks are to face financial shocks, saying they are a key part of banking supervision.
"Stress testing has greatly strengthened our process of supervision," Yellen said in a hearing before U.S. senators. (Reporting by Jason Lange and Patrick Rucker, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Announces departure of general manager Laurent Schneider-Maunoury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 15 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 26 points at 7294 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.35 percent ahead of the cash market open.
TEL AVIV, Feb 15 Wix.com, which helps small businesses build and operate websites, reported on Wednesday better than expected earnings in the fourth quarter, as the number of paid subscribers jumped 39 percent.