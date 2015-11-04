FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China selling U.S. bonds because yuan under pressure -Yellen
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 4, 2015 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

China selling U.S. bonds because yuan under pressure -Yellen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - The head of the U.S. Federal Reserve said on Wednesday that China is selling U.S. Treasury bonds because the yuan is under depreciation pressure.

“China has been selling Treasuries because its currency has been under downward pressure,” Fed Chair Janet Yellen told a committee of U.S. House lawmakers.

There has been speculation that China and central banks in other countries are spending their dollar reserves to support their currencies, in order to offset an expected drain of capital due to slowing economies. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.