FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Fed's Yellen to testify before Joint Economic Committee Dec. 3
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Fed's Yellen to testify before Joint Economic Committee Dec. 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote from spokeswoman in paragraph 2)

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen will appear at the Joint Economic Committee of the U.S. Congress on Dec. 3, a committee spokeswoman said on Saturday.

“Chair Yellen is scheduled to testify before the Joint Economic Committee the morning of Thursday, December 3,” committee spokeswoman Kristine Michalson said in an email.

The Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee is meeting next week but is not expected to raise rates, which have been kept near zero for nearly seven years.

Economists see a December rate increase as more likely, but futures markets are not pointing to a move until next year. (Reporting by David Chance; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.