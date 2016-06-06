Fed's Yellen lightly downplays 'surprise' U.S. jobs report

PHILADELPHIA, June 6 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Monday said the May jobs report was a “surprise” but noted that economic data is only meaningful for monetary policy if it changes the U.S. central bank’s medium- or longer-term outlook.

Friday’s report showed that only 38,000 jobs were created in May, well below estimates.

“Our views on policy respond to incoming data, such as a surprise like the labor market report last Friday, only to the extent that we determine or come to the view that the data is meaningful in terms of changing our view of medium- and longer- term economic outlook,” Yellen told a Philadelphia audience. (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Jason Lange; Editing by Dan Grebler)