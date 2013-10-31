FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Republican Shelby cautions against blocking Yellen's Fed nomination
#Market News
October 31, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 4 years ago

Republican Shelby cautions against blocking Yellen's Fed nomination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - A senior Republican on the Senate Banking Committee said on Thursday he would oppose efforts to block the nomination of Janet Yellen as Federal Reserve chairman with a filibuster unless some sort of disturbing new dislosure emerged.

“I don’t think I would filibuster a Fed nominee unless something came up that was just horrible,” Alabama Senator Richard Shelby told Reuters Insider. “But that doesn’t mean I wont speak against them, vote against them, work against them.”

