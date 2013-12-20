FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senate resets test vote on Fed chair nominee Yellen to Friday
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 20, 2013 / 3:46 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. Senate resets test vote on Fed chair nominee Yellen to Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The Democratic-led U.S. Senate reset a test vote on Janet Yellen as chair of the Federal Reserve for Friday, with an anticipated confirmation vote now scheduled for Jan. 6.

Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid announced the dates on Thursday as part of an end-of-year agreement with Republicans on a number of President Barack Obama’s pending nominees. Reid had earlier intended to begin debate on Yellen on Friday, with a confirmation vote on Saturday. She appears virtually certain to be approved.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.