WASHINGTON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - America’s domestic economy is growing at a “solid pace” but overall economic growth is being held back by weakness abroad, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

“At the moment what we see is a domestic economy that is pretty strong and growing at a solid pace, offset by some weakening spilling over to us from the global economy,” Yellen said in an appearance before a House of Representatives committee. (Reporting by Jason Lange)