AMHERST, Mass., Sept 24 (Reuters) - Fed chair Janet Yellen was receiving medical attention on Thursday after struggling to finish a speech at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, coughing and stopping to recompose herself several times before walking off stage.

Yellen, who had been speaking for roughly an hour, appeared to lose her place in reading the speech and stopped several times. She abruptly said, “I think I will end here.” (Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Svea Herbst-Bayliss)