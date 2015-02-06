Fed's Yellen to testify before U.S. House on Feb 25

WASHINGTON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify before the U.S. House Financial Services Committee on Feb. 25, a congressional aide said on Friday.

Yellen’s appearance at the House committee will come a day after she goes in front of the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee. Both hearings are part of the official, semi-annual appearances the Federal Reserve makes to update Congress on the state of the economy and monetary policy.