U.S. Senate vote on confirming Yellen as Fed chief likely next week-aide

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate is likely to vote next week on President Barack Obama’s choice of Janet Yellen to be the next chief of the Federal Reserve, a senior Senate Democratic aide said on Tuesday.

Yellen, the Fed’s vice chair, is widely expected to win Senate confirmation, which would make her the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank. Last month, the Senate Banking Committee approved her nomination on a 14-8 vote.

Yellen would replace Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke when his term ends on Jan. 31. A specific date for a Senate vote on Yellen has not yet been set.