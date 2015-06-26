FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
GE Capital, Senator Brown among April meetings for Fed Chair
June 26, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

GE Capital, Senator Brown among April meetings for Fed Chair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen met with top executives from GE Capital prior to the company’s move to shed its financial assets, and she met with a top Democrat who opposes legislation aimed at Fed reform, her April calendar shows.

Yellen’s April calendar, released on Friday through a freedom of information request, also included a gathering with UBS Chairman Axel Weber and a meeting with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

Yellen had lunch and a separate phone call with U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, and she attended Lew’s regulatory round table in April, the calendar shows. The central bank chair also met with Senator Sherrod Brown, Democrat from Ohio, a key opponent of a Republican-led effort to make structural reforms to the Fed. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

