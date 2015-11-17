FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fed's Yellen urges lawmakers to reject rule-based monetary policy proposal
November 17, 2015

Fed's Yellen urges lawmakers to reject rule-based monetary policy proposal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Tuesday condemned a proposal in the U.S. Congress that would require the central bank to tie interest rate policy to a mathematical rule, arguing this would “severely damage the U.S. economy.”

In a letter to lawmakers, Yellen said the proposed law, which could see a vote in the House of Representatives after Wednesday, would hamstring the Fed’s ability to respond to crises and would also be an intrusion on its independence.

This would “likely lead to an increase in inflation fears and market interest rates, a diminished status of the dollar in global financial markets, and reduced economic and financial stability,” she said.

Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci

