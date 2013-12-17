FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Senate Republican leader McConnell to oppose Yellen
December 17, 2013

US Senate Republican leader McConnell to oppose Yellen

WASHINGTON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday announced his opposition to President Barack Obama’s appointment of Janet Yellen as the next head of the Federal Reserve.

Yellen, who nonetheless is expected to win Senate confirmation this week, has stirred McConnell’s concerns “about her commitment to the most important job of the central bank - maintaining the purchasing power of the dollar. After years of federal stimulus, we need a Fed chairman who is unquestionably committed to a strong dollar,” McConnell said in a statement.

McConnell also noted that he supports legislation being pushed by fellow Kentucky Senator Rand Paul that would establish regular audits of the Fed. McConnell is running for re-election and faces a 2014 challenge from a Tea Party-backed candidate, as well as a Democratic opponent.

