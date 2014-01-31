Yellen to testify before U.S. House on Feb. 11

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Incoming Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will testify before U.S. lawmakers on Feb. 11 at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), possibly her first public comments on monetary policy and the economy after taking the reins at the U.S. central bank.

“Chairman Yellen will appear before the committee to testify on the Fed’s semi-annual Monetary Policy Report to Congress and discuss the state of the U.S. economy,” according to a statement on Friday from the committee’s chairman, Jeb Hensarling, who has been holding hearings on the Fed’s bond-buying program.

The testimony is called Humphrey-Hawkins for the law that established the semi-annual appearances of the Fed chair. Yellen succeeds Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke on Saturday and will be formally sworn in next week.