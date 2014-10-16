UPDATE 1-In a hard-bitten corner of Boston, Yellen plumbs state of job market

(Recasts; adds quotes from Yellen, context)

By Tim McLaughlin

CHELSEA, Mass. Oct 16 (Reuters) - A third of the 37,000 people in this dense township near Boston didn’t graduate from high school, nearly half were born outside the United States and few own their own homes.

But it was here that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen came on Thursday for insight on the U.S. economy, quizzing town officials and residents at a non-profit organization about the state of affairs in one working-class neighborhood.

“Do you see changes in job availability? Do you see any strengthening in job availability?,” Yellen asked in her clipped Brooklyn accent as she toured Connect, a consortium of groups that provide housing, education and job services.

She heard tales of layoffs and lost savings, calling the experiences of people like 26-year-old Jose Iraheta “frightening.” She heard the small triumph of Dimple Rana, 34, laid off in 2009, but now working for the nearby city of Revere and pursuing a master’s degree.

Yellen, who did not comment about monetary policy or the outlook for the economy, visited Chelsea as financial markets labored through a free-fall this week amid doubts about global economic performance.

The global stress hasn’t marred forecasts for U.S. growth yet, but it could, and in doing so intensify Yellen’s conviction that the recovery still is not complete, and that too many potential workers remain marginalized.

In her first months at the helm of the U.S. central bank, Yellen has identified tepid wage growth as a problem.

She has also helped inject debate over issues like income inequality into the mainstream. She has framed it as a long-term threat: that the erosion of middle class jobs could damage the country’s economic potential.

To that extent, towns like Chelsea could be her bellwether. If people there are getting full-time jobs and raises, she can be more confident the recovery has reached full steam.

There may be a limit on how much she can do. Central bank policy can stimulate consumer borrowing and business investment, but it can’t address how that economic activity gets divided, or how new jobs are split between the upper-, middle- and lower-income ranges.

The one weapon Yellen can deploy is to keep financial conditions loose until she is convinced as many people as possible are back at work and that wages are rising.

She will address a Boston Fed conference on income inequality on Friday.

Marissa Guananja, director of the non-profit Yellen visited, said she understands the Fed chair’s big picture job doesn’t cover some issues she feels would make a difference to her clients, like a boost in the minimum wage.

But it helps to know she is engaged.

"I am not clear how much the Fed can do, but I think it is important that the Fed is talking about it," she said. "That they have a conference on income inequality is pretty powerful."