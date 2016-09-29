Fed's Yellen does not comment on economy in prepared remarks

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen made no comments on the outlook for U.S. economic and monetary policy in brief prepared remarks on Thursday regarding the importance of diversity in the financial sector.

Yellen was to deliver the speech, in which she repeated her pledge to try to make the Fed itself more diverse, at a conference of minority bankers in Kansas City on Thursday.

The Fed has come under fire for the dearth of minorities in its upper echelon.

Only one of the U.S. central bank's 17 policymakers is from a minority group - Neel Kashkari, the president of the Minneapolis Fed, is the son of immigrants from India. None of the policymakers are black or Hispanic. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)