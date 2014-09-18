FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yellen doesn't comment on policy at conference on savings
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Yellen doesn't comment on policy at conference on savings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen did not comment on the central bank’s most recent policy decisions or the U.S. economy in pre-recorded remarks to a conference on savings among low-income families on Thursday.

Yellen’s remarks were delivered to a meeting of the Corporation for Enterprise Development a day after the Fed’s main policy committee decided to keep its current interest rate guidance intact.

The short statement by the Fed chair noted that the financial position of many low and middle income families remained below where it was before the 2007 to 2009 financial crisis as a result of depressed housing values and a drop in income.

Reporting By Howard Schneider; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.